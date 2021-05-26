Andrew McGinley with his Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

Andrew McGinley's wife, Deirdre Morley was found not guilty of the murder of the couple's three children by reason of insanity following a trial last week.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were suffocated by Ms Morley on Friday, January 24, 2020 in their home at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, while Mr McGinley was at work.

Mr. McGinley said the attacks on the Facebook page 'Conor's Clips' became so deplorable that he had no choice but to shut it down.

Mr. McGinley said the comments that were being left were "about me and my family from people who have no knowledge of mental health, our family or anything relating to life with mental health".

He added: "They type with an air of confidence but when challenged by me they delete their posts.

"Whether they post for 'likes' from fellow trolls, I don't know, but I think there are too many here that I don't find anywhere else. Therefore I'm choosing to go."

