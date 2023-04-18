Charles Cockcroft

Former Lurgan Mail and Belfast Telegraph photographer Charles ‘Charlie’ Cockcroft captured many iconic images – including one of SDLP leader Gerry Fitt holding a pistol after republicans attacked his Belfast home in 1976.

He was widely regarded as one of the leading photographers of the time, with his work winning awards and being featured in publications around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan man is also being remembered for his pleasant temperament and contribution the sailing community.

One of Charlie’s great passions was his involvement with the Lough Neagh Sailing Club where he was its Commodore for many years.

He would often be found at Kinnego Marina, and was a popular figure at the many regattas and competitions.

In a statement, Lough Neagh Sailing Club said: “The Commodore, committee and members of Lough Neagh Sailing Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Charles (Charlie) Cockcroft on Sunday, 16th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlie's funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Thursday 20th April in Queen Street Methodist Church, Lurgan.”

Nigel Sands of Sands Marine at Kinnego Marina said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Charlie's passing. Charlie was a true gentleman and we always enjoyed his company whilst out sailing or on his regular visits to the shop. Thoughts with the family circle at this sad time.”

Charlie was pre-deceased by wife Marion just over two years ago.

A funeral notice said he died peacefully at hospital and was the much loved husband of the late Marion and beloved father of Dianne, Grace and Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Family and friends are welcome at his late home, 5 Lizanne Park, Lurgan on Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 3pm and 8pm.

“No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomson’s Funeral Service, Robert Street, Lurgan.”