TV celebrities join search for beloved pet missing from Co Armagh

Miles the cat went missing at the end of November

Miles the cat went missing from his home in the Gilford Road area of the town on November 29.

Since then owner Ruth McCauley – who suffers from anxiety and depression – has walked more than 75 miles in a tireless effort to speak to anyone who may have seen the six-year-old pet.

When several tours of the local area proved fruitless, Ruth launched an appeal on social media which attracted the attention of several influential people. Stars of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and The Chase have all contributed to the search effort using the hashtag #findmiles.

Ruth said: “I’m trying everything I can to find him, including social media, leaflets through doors, posters in local shops, alerting taxi drivers, supermarket delivery drivers etc. I even had a drone put up.

“There has been widespread interest in the campaign, from around Northern Ireland, the UK and indeed the world. Celebrities have been supporting me also – sports people, comedians, actors etc have all been involved”.

Ruth also secured an interview with the UK broadcaster TalkRadio in an effort to raise awareness of her search.

Speaking to one of the station’s hosts, Peter Cardwell, she said: “I have been overwhelmed by how interested people are in this and I have interest from all over the world.

“I’ve had some of the cast from Emmerdale and Coronation Street who have been in touch with via Twitter and have been retweeting my tweets”.

Ruth describes Miles as being “around six-years-old, very large, ginger/white, wearing a reflective collar... with three bells,” and added: “He has a piece missing from his right ear.

“He is neutered and microchipped. He is nervous of people he doesn’t know, so is unlikely to approach. We are absolutely desperate to bring him home. Christmas and New Year were made even tougher without our beloved pet.”

Ruth can be contacted at www.facebook.com/ruth.mccauley.77.

