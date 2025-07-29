TV couple Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley announce separation after over a decade of marriage
They wed in September 2012 at a ceremony in Rome and have two children together.
They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.
"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.
"There will be no further comment."
Deeley has hosted ITV's This Morning alongside Ben Shephard since early last year, and previously lived in Los Angeles for more than 10 years.
She hosted the US series So You Think You Can Dance, also appearing on SM:TV Live with TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002.
She also previously co-hosted BBC singing contest Fame Academy and took over ITV's Stars In Their Eyes from Matthew Kelly .
Northern Irish presenter Kielty, 54, is the host of RTE talk show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy in 2023.