TV personality Eamonn Holmes, 65, taken to hospital in an ambulance after suffering fall

​Eamonn Holmes was today taken to hospital in an ambulance after suffering a fall.

​He announced the news via his Instagram webpage, where he has 777,000 followers.

He wrote: “An unexpected journey this morning... bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you ambulance crew.”

It was accompanied by a picture of the inside of an ambulance.

Eamonn Holmes, in a picture he posted on Instagram after the fall

Then he posted a picture of himself four hours later, apparently in a hospital bed (right), with the words: “Not how I wanted to be spending the holiday weekend... but life’s not easy these days.

"Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.”

Belfast man Mr Holmes, 65, separated from his wife and former co-presenter Ruth Langsford last year after 14 years.

Mr Holmes also spoke of his health woes in January that year in an interview with Gerry Kelly.

"It's as if somebody is up there playing with my life,” he had said.

"In the past year I've had an operation on my back which has gone wrong and which has confined me to a wheelchair.

"I’ve had my mother dying and I couldn’t go to her funeral. I’ve had the court case going against me twice for tax things. Honestly – you could not make it up.

"I've fallen and broken my shoulder as well...