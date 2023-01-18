Aaron Kelly, who features on the Chronicles of Belfast, pictured on Black's Mountain

The series shows an unfamiliar and vibrant Belfast, revealing secret, special wild corners of the city that are bursting with diversity and untold stories of people and wildlife.

Narrated by acclaimed Northern Irish actor Colin Morgan, The Chronicles of Belfast is the fifth instalment in the critically acclaimed ‘Chronicles’ series by Waddell Media, which has included The Chronicles of Mourne, The Chronicles of Erne, Chronicles of the Glens and last year’s The Chronicles of Strangford.

In the first episode, The Chronicles of Belfast - Chapter 1 Spring, we meet with local conservation volunteer Aaron, as he goes up Black Mountain. While carrying out an early morning wildlife survey he hears a cuckoo, the first time he has heard one on the mountain - a sign that spring has arrived.

At Minnowburn allotments, harpist Eileen shares her past experiences of domestic violence finding peace in the natural space and quiet that the allotments afford. They also provide a base for the Belfast Beekeepers Association, and we see a bee emerge to begin its life.

We then meet Tofik, born in Eritrea he fled Ethiopia five years ago and is living in Belfast while he applies for refugee status. It’s his first spring here and after five years on the road he is hoping Belfast can become home.

The programme then travels to St James’ Community Farm. Up in the hills at Slievenacloy, reserves officer Ronald is preparing for the arrival of cattle while down in the city’s parks Rene is going for a bike ride despite a brain injury that has left her with limited mobility and partial sight.

In the harbour, at RSPB NI’s nature reserve, warden Maureen is building a temporary artificial island for nesting terns. The programme ends with Ronald hoping to get a photograph of badgers in bluebells, a picture which has taken years of hard work to capture.