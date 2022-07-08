TWELFTH 2022: keep your umbrella handy forecasters warn

The Met Office is forecasting a cloudy day with some patchy rain across parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Although the top temperature is expected to be a normally comfortable 18C, it is likely to feel much warmer due to the high humidity.
There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some areas as the rain showers sweep in from the west during the course of the day.
Either side of lunchtime is when rain is likely in most areas
Some further rain showers, along with some brighter spells, are expected on Wednesday.