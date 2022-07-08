TWELFTH 2022: keep your umbrella handy forecasters warn

Weather experts are suggesting that umbrellas will have to be kept close by for this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

By Mark Rainey
Friday, 8th July 2022, 6:18 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 6:44 pm

The Met Office is forecasting a cloudy day with some patchy rain across parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Although the top temperature is expected to be a normally comfortable 18C, it is likely to feel much warmer due to the high humidity.

There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some areas as the rain showers sweep in from the west during the course of the day.

A Twelfth of July parade.

Either side of lunchtime is when rain is likely in most areas

Some further rain showers, along with some brighter spells, are expected on Wednesday.

