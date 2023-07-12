News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Twelfth 2023: Northern Ireland Protocol has succeeded where IRA failed

​The Northern Ireland Protocol has “succeeded where the IRA failed” – removing the land border and pushing it into the Irish Sea, Orange Order members have heard.
By Mark Rainey
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

In a fiery message to those gathered at the Twelfth demonstration field in Broughshane, TUV leader Jim Allister said a “Stormont sticking plaster” will not repair the damage caused to the Union by the post-Brexit trading arrangements, including the Windsor Framework. ​

Both the NI Protocol and subsequent Windsor Framework agreement involve checks, at the behest of the European Union, on goods moving between NI and GB.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Allister said those arrangements seriously damage the integrity of the United Kingdom.“Our Union is fractured. Fractured by the pernicious Protocol and its confirming Windsor Whitewash, as delivered by those who in their perfidy called the Union ‘precious’.“For over three decades and knee deep in innocent blood the IRA tried everything to break our Union. But where the IRA failed, the tragic truth is the Protocol succeeded,” he said.

TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerTUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
Most Popular

"Succeeded in pushing the border to the Irish Sea, succeeded, by putting us in the same legal and economic footing as the Republic, in starting transition into an all-Ireland economically – itself a stepping stone.”Mr Allister said: “Forcing business to reorientate its supply chains on a north-south basis and subjecting us to the same economic footing and trading laws as the Republic is key to building Irish unity.

"Governing us as a condominium, subject to foreign laws and jurisdiction, with even control of movements of goods from GB under EU, not UK, law, is to ensure our transition out of the UK.“Faced with such betrayal, what should Unionism do? Some advocate Stormont sticking plaster. That is not the answer. It will not mend our fractured Union.”

The TUV went on to say: “One thing is abundantly clear – we should not facilitate our own destruction. To operate Stormont in these circumstances... is the surest route to facilitating the journey out of the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The virulence of the demand for a return to Stormont from Sinn Fein and their little helpers is evidence in itself of whose cause that would assist”.

Related topics:IRANorthern Ireland ProtocolJim AllisterThe Northern Ireland ProtocolIrish Sea