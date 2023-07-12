At the demonstration field in Loughbrickland – where King William’s army camped in 1690 en route to meet the forces of King James II at the Boyne – Mr Stevenson said those predicting the demise of Orangeism are going to be disappointed.​

“Our institution continues to play a key role in all aspects of Northern Ireland society. Whether our critics like it or not, we are ingrained in the historical and cultural tapestry of this place and of these islands,” he said.“There is no shortage of those who want to talk Orangeism down and claim we are soon to be a thing of the past. I have bad news for them because the Orange Institution has stood the test of time for over 220 years, and we aren’t about to disappear anytime soon.

“These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled as well as new band uniforms and lambeg drums being dedicated. And more importantly, a resurgence in the Junior Orange movement with several new lodges established in recent months.

The 2023 Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

“These are not the actions of a people who have given up, they are the actions of people who have stood up, and who are investing in the future of their lodges and their community.”“As Orangemen and women we need to learn to be more confident in our identity and culture. We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell. We rightly cherish our history but also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction – ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”Mr Stevenson said the large turnout in Loughbrickland is “ample local evidence of this Institution’s durability,” and the continued affection by which it is held by the wider community in the area.

He also said that whilst those taking part in the parade are the main focus on the Twelfth, he wanted to extend a “genuine appeal” to those at the demonstation who are not members, to consider joining their local lodge.“We are not a one day a year organisation. Take a look our online monthly newspaper the Orange Standard – you will see a busy and vibrant picture of what is happening throughout the country including gospel missions, support for local charities, social events, sporting competitions and much more,” the grand master added.

The Order’s deputy grand master gave the main address at the demonstration field in Ballycastle.

Reflecting on a year that included the coronation of King Charles III, Harold Henning said unionists must “re-energise unionist politics as an electoral force" to maintain Northern Ireland’s long-term future within the United Kingdom.“In many ways this is indeed a new chapter in our country’s history and as an Orange family we need to move forward with confidence and belief in our identity and our community,” he said.

Edward Stevenson, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland with County Grand Master Richard Fleming at the Loughbrickland Twelfth. Photo: Paul Byrne Photography

“We should not take notice of the constant spin of nationalists and republicans who are taking every opportunity to tell us that a united Ireland is inevitable, that we are a defeated people and that our future lies outside the UK.“These are in no way inevitabilities if we stand together and work for each other. If we are to indeed see a general election in the next year – there is a real challenge for unionism as a whole, in ensuring that we re-engagewith non-voters and to re-energise unionist politics as an electoral force with a strong, attractive message. That work needs to start now – not a few weeks before an election.”

Mr Henning said the Orange Order “must be willing to go the extra mile to help political unionism in the challenges ahead,” and added: “We are a broad church in terms of political views – however, one thing all our members can agree on is that our interests are best served as citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.“The leadership of this Institution remains consistent in its desire to see closer collaboration between the leadership of our pro-Union political parties.

"Discussions between our political representatives must be encouraged and country should always come before party or individual self-interest.”

