Twelfth 2024: Generations in Northern Ireland come together to march today on streets of Belfast - more pictures from today

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 19:49 BST
Generations come together today to march through the streets of Belfast.

If you did not soak up the atmosphere yourself in person, then delve into these pictures to see who was there.

A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off.

1.

A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off. Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Drummers on parade. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

2.

Drummers on parade. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

3.

A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
A young drum major sets off from Clifton Street. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

4.

A young drum major sets off from Clifton Street. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice