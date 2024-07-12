If you did not soak up the atmosphere yourself in person, then delve into these pictures to see who was there.
1.
A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off. Photo: Philip Magowan
2.
Drummers on parade. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan
3.
A general view of bandsmen and orangemen and women as the Twelfth parade in Belfast sets off. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan
4.
A young drum major sets off from Clifton Street. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.