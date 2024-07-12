A new but very welcome guest was Irish Wolfhound pup Carson – who is already a healthy 90kg.
1.
Showing the way during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
2.
Ellie Thompson and Chloe Colhoun. Photo: Paul Byrne
3.
Young standard bearers on parade during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
4.
Brethren of LOL415 on the march during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.