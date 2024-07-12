Twelfth 2024: Gilford welcomed 60 Lodges and bands and record crowds on 'the first dry Twelfth of July' for the Northern Ireland town in recent memory - 27 pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:51 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 19:48 BST
Gilford was filled with pomp and colour today as bands and their hundreds of followers paraded through the Co Down town.

A new but very welcome guest was Irish Wolfhound pup Carson – who is already a healthy 90kg.

Showing the way during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

1.

Showing the way during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Ellie Thompson and Chloe Colhoun.

2.

Ellie Thompson and Chloe Colhoun.

Young standard bearers on parade during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

3.

Young standard bearers on parade during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Brethren of LOL415 on the march during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

4.

Brethren of LOL415 on the march during this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

