Twelfth 2024: Orange Order reveals full list of Twelfth venues for Battle of the Boyne celebrations
A total of 18 venues in Northern Ireland are preparing to play host to celebrations marking the 334th Battle of the Boyne anniversary.
Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who will be on parade this Twelfth in Newtownstewart, told the Orange Standard: “Our Twelfth of July celebrations are an event like no other.
“Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of men, women and young people taking part in an event which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.
“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.
“With the continuing growth of the Junior Orange movement we can say with confidence that this is a tradition that will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”
The traditional Donegal parade at Rossnowlagh takes place on Saturday, July 6.
The full list of 2024 Twelfth venues
Friday, July 12 2024
County Antrim:
Ballymena;
Broughshane;
Carrickfergus;
Cloughmills;
Derriaghy;
Ahoghill.
County Armagh:
Killylea.
Belfast County:
Belfast.
County Down:
Newtownards;
Ballynahinch;
Annalong;
Gilford.
County Fermanagh:
Irvinestown.
County Tyrone:
Ballygawley;
Newtownstewart;
Benburb.
City of Londonderry:
Londonderry.
County Londonderry:
Moneymore.
County Donegal:
Rossnowlagh (6th July).
The Independent Orange Order is holding its Twelfth parade in the village Mosside, Co Antrim.
