Twelfth 2024: Young and old come out to march on streets of Belfast - see who you know from around Northern Ireland - 29 pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 19:52 BST
Young and old came out to celebrate the 12th on the streets of Belfast today.

The Orange Order and hundreds of marching bands are taking part in more than 550 parades across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July.

The annual parades mark the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated King James II in 1690.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland.

1.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland.

2. Orange Order Twelfth parade in Belfast02.JPG

Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland.

3.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland.

4.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfastBilly
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice