The Orange Order and hundreds of marching bands are taking part in more than 550 parades across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July.
The annual parades mark the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated King James II in 1690.
1.
Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker
2. Orange Order Twelfth parade in Belfast02.JPG
Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker
3.
Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker
4.
Pacemaker Press 12-07-2024: Thousands attending Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland. Photo: pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.