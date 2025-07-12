Twelfth 2025: Here are 21 pictures of band parades and Orange Order members parading through Maghera today

See who you recognise from these pictures.
1.
12th July 2025 McAuley Multimedia.. Vance, Zayah and Opal Noels in Maghera as part of the Twelfth of July Celebrations. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2.
12th July 2025 McAuley Multimedia.. On parade in Maghera as part of the Twelfth of July Celebrations. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
3.
12th July 2025 McAuley Multimedia.. On parade in Maghera as part of the Twelfth of July Celebrations. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
4.
12th July 2025 McAuley Multimedia.. Vance, Zayah and Opal Noels in Maghera as part of the Twelfth of July Celebrations. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.