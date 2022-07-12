Twelfth celebrations hailed as ‘extra special’ and ‘most peaceful in recent memory’

Omagh Twelfth Parade (l-r) Claire Spratt, Louise Spratt and Chelsea Johnston, Blair Memorial Flute Band Omagh. Picture: Brian Little

Head of the Orange Order Edward Stevenson said the greatly anticipated return to normality – following two years of Covid restrictions – proved to be “a perfect day”.

The PSNI has also described this year’s celebrations as “one of the safest and most peaceful 12th July events in recent memory”.

Grand Lodge of Ireland grand master Mr Stevenson said: “The 332nd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne will be remembered as a perfect day for the return of our traditional parades after a gap of three years due to Covid-19 and for the extraordinary numbers of people celebrating the largest annual festival in Northern Ireland.

Grand Master of the Orange Order Edward Stevenson.

“There was a real sense of occasion as tens of thousands of our members, accompanying bands and spectators revelled in the pageantry and spectacle of the Twelfth celebrations at 18 different venues across the Province. This year really was extra special.”

Tuesday’s parade in Armagh was described by the Orange Order as “the largest Orange gathering in the world,” with almost 5,000 brethren and more than 60 bands taking part in front of thousands of spectators.

Broadcasting newcomer GB News provided live coverage of the Armagh showpiece event for a UK-wide audience – filling a void left by the BBC who decided there would be no live outside broadcast from the Belfast Twelfth this year.

The GB News coverage was hosted by the former first minister Dame Arlene Foster, with former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson on the streets of Armagh discussing the significance of the celebrations.

Mr Stevenson said: “Our last traditional celebrations were in 2019 and following two years of alternative celebrations in 2020 and 2021, this year’s Twelfth parades were a tremendous success.

“I was delighted to be part of the celebrations in Co Antrim, participating in the parade at Bushmills, and have received lots of positive feedback from around the other parades which took place today.

“I trust everyone involved – participants, supporters, onlookers and traders – had a wonderful day; and we look forward to doing it all over again next year.”

Grand Lodge grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said: “It was a fantastic day and it was great to finally be back out.

“The crowds were bigger than expected and it was wonderful to see everyone in such great form.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, said: “Today, in what is one of the busiest days of the year for policing in Northern Ireland, the Police Service had over 2,500 police officers and staff working with local communities and partners to facilitate almost 600 parades.