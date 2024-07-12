Twelfth celebrations spark renewed calls for unionist co-operation - as Hilary Benn attends his first parades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co-operation among unionists was a key theme of this year’s Twelfth of July speeches – as the new secretary of state attended the event for the first time, describing it as a “very very special day”.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson, who attended the Derriaghy demonstration this year, told the News Letter that while unionist unity is not the answer there should be co-operation between unionist parties.

The DUP’s Edwin Poots said co-operation is “the only logical way forward”.

Referencing the general election, Mr Gibson said: “We started out with eight unionist MPs and we ended up with eight unionist MPs – so it could have been a lot worse. There’s a lot to improve on, there’s lessons to be learned.”

Asked if his message would include calls for unionist unity he said: “I think co-operation is a much better word than unity. Individual parties need to co-operate. I don’t think unity would do unionism any good in that sense, because people nowadays need a choice – a choice of parties with different principles, different policies.”

Mr Gibson said the co-operation needs to be at the top level – and there needs to be joint candidates for seats.

“I think there needs to be work done now for the assembly election coming up.” He said that personality differences can’t be allowed to get in the way of unionists working together.

“I think it’s important the parties sit down – and the Orange were involved in doing it before the last election to try and get people to sit down but it didn’t work out. People have their own agendas,” he added.

“Certainly the institution will be encouraging unionist co-operation. The other thing we’ll be doing is trying to fight the apathy. There’s apathy out there amongst the unionist community for a whole variety of reason and we need to address those things.”

DUP MLA Mr Poots, who was also at the Derriaghy field, said: “We’re in a situation where we should have had 10 unionist seats. But we didn’t because of the way things worked out. So we need to get to that position once again.

“We can only do that by co-operating with each other. Lagan Valley had 29,000 unionists [that] voted. There was 18,000-odd voted for Alliance. So that seat shouldn’t have been lost to the Alliance – that’s just the reality.

“But if you have a three-way split on one side – and one on the other – you’re almost certain to lose out. And we look at other seats around the country which came very close to being lost. That should be a wake-up call for people not to take those risks again.”

Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler – who is not in the loyal orders but was there enjoying the day – said people were united on the Twelfth, but there was a lot of discussion about the recent election.

“In three years time we have the assembly and council elections combined. So we need to get that energy, get that second wind and just come out and fight for Northern Ireland and fight for a better outcome for all of us.”

Meanwhile, the new Secretary of State Hilary Benn enjoyed his first Twelfth in Co Fermanagh.

He said it was “a pleasure” for him and Fleur Anderson (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for NIO) to be at the parade in Irvinestown.

“Obviously, the Twelfth of July is a very, very special day and I've been greatly looking forward to coming. We started the day at the PSNI headquarters with Jon Boutcher and the officers there who are overseeing the Twelfth of July celebrations.

“I'm very glad to hear that they've passed off peacefully and I am looking forward – it’s been a great pleasure to meet everyone who's here – I’m looking forward to seeing the parade, to seeing this celebration of culture and history.

“And then, I'm going off later to find the gravestone on which the name of my mother's great grandfather is to be found in just near Roslea, also in Co Fermanagh. So this is also a slight personal pilgrimage today as well as coming here to join in the celebration.”

Asked by reporters what he was most looking forward to on his first Twelfth, Mr Benn said: “To see what happens and to watch the celebration of culture and history in a family-friendly way, which I know is what will happen here today in Irvinestown – because it's really important that all of us from whatever community we come from, whatever background, we're able to celebrate our culture.