Twelfth in Derriaghy: 51 great pictures from South Antrim Combine's demonstration

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:54 BST
The South Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations were hosted by Derriaghy District LOL No 11 in Derriaghy and Dunmurry.

More than 2,000 Orangemen and women from Derriaghy, Lisburn, Royal Hillsborough, Aghalee, Glenavy, Magheragall and Ballinderry districts took part, accompanied by around 20 bands.

Looking happy on the Twelfth day.

Twelfth 2024

Keeping the beat during the Derriagy Twelfth parade.

Twelfth 2024

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the day.

Twelfth 2024

Ready for the Derriaghy Twelfth celebrations.

Twelfth 2024

