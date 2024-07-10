Twelfth in Northern Ireland: Here are some more old pictures of Northern Ireland families celebrating the marching season
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Here are some more pictures of July 12 around Northern Ireland.
See who you recognise...
1.
Two Old Bushmills Distillery barrels full of Boyne water uncorked on Main Street are uncorked by the Grand Master Edward Stevenson at the annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills, County Antrim.Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Local residents at Ardoyne in north Belfast hold a peaceful protest as local lodges make their way past the Ardoyne shops to the main parade. The feeder parade makes it's way down the Crumlin Road and past the Ardoyne shops with nationalist residents holding a protest.Photo: presseye