Watch this five minute clip of the start to the Belfast July 12 parade.
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:16 pm
(Scroll down for a link to our facebook live stream of the parade)
Follow the head of the long parade as it travels through crowds down Royal Avenue towards Belfast City Hall, stopping at the cenotaph.
This was taken at 1030am on Tuesday July 12 2022.
A car bedecked in loyalist regalia takes part in the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast city centre, after the burning of loyalist bonfires as part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire