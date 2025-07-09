Twelfth: What's happening and where as sun to beam down for biggest day in the Orange calendar - and one town gets its first parade in almost 60 years

Eighteen venues host the biggest day in the Orange calendar on Saturday – one of them, Dundonald, seeing a Twelfth parade for the first time in almost 60 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big day’s largest parades will be in Belfast, Ballymena, Kesh, Coleraine and Keady, but all over Northern Ireland processions will mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Forecast to be a baking hot day with temperatures topping out around 25C, the sun’s due to beam down across the province as around 600 bands and thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors take to the streets alongside hundreds of thousands of spectators for the huge annual festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thanks to it taking place on a Saturday, eager participants will get a day’s break before their next big date, the Scarva Sham Fight, which takes place on Monday next week.

Celebrations will be happening in 18 venues on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Belfast hosts the longest Twelfth parade, with participants walking over six miles to the field, and a large contingent of Scottish visitors will take part.

For Grand Master Edward Stevenson, the day’s focus is the significance of Orange culture and traditions, which he stated is underlined by the scale of the parades – branding the Twelfth “an event like no other”.

He said: “Across 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of our members taking part in a community tradition which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other local event which can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets, either by taking part or by enjoying the day as a spectator.

Young, old and everyone in between will take part in marches to mark the Twelfth of July. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“With the continuing growth of the Junior Orange movement we can say with confidence that this is a tradition that will continue to be upheld for many years to come.

“Our parades are undoubtedly an impressive spectacle, with the high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country playing a big part in the festival atmosphere.

“As the big day approaches, it is safe to say the entire Orange family is really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

The 18 demonstrations on July 12 will see:

Belfast's parade, pictured here in 2022, is the longest route in Northern Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

BELFAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The capital city’s Orangefest celebrations see street entertainment and a food market in the grounds of city hall from 9am to 2pm, while shops in the area will be open from 1am to 5pm.

At the heart of festivities is the Belfast demonstration, featuring 77 bands and an expected crowd of more than 115,000 spectators.

Leading the procession will be the County Grand Lodge of Belfast, setting off at 10am from Belfast Orange Hall at Carlisle Circus. At the head of the parade will be the County Colour Party alongside the Millar Memorial Flute Band, who this year celebrate 50 years of parading with the County Grand Lodge.

The Twelfth of July Parade in Belfast City Centre in 2022. Photo: Pacemaker

The parade route sweeps past Donegall Street and Royal Avenue through the heart of Belfast, to lay a wreath at the city hall cenotaph just before 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then heads along Dublin Road, Shaftesbury Square and Lisburn Road before travelling along Malone Road to reach Barnett’s Demesne for platform proceedings and speeches, including a keynote address by DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP, with return parades at 3.30pm.

DUNDRUM

Over 3,000 Orange members accompanied by 70 bands will take part in this year’s Mid and East Down celebrations.

The parade will leave its assembly point on Belfast Road at noon, making its way along Main Street and Old Road to the demonstration field on Ballyloughlin Road.

The return parade will leave the field at approximately 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads will close from 11.15am, and spectators and participants are encouraged to arrive early.

Accessible parking is available at Dundrum Football Pitches (Old Road) for Blue Badge holders only; main parking will be available in the demonstration field car park which is accessible by turning off at Clough and then following signposted routes.

COAGH

This marks Coagh’s first parade since 2016. as its usual slot in the parade’s rotating locations was cancelled by Covid.

The main parade begins at 12.30pm from Ruskey Road on the outskirts of the village, before making its way along Tamlaght Hill, Coagh Bridge and Main Street to the demonstration field on Drumconvis Road .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade in fact crosses a county line, beginning in Co Londonderry before crossing into Co Tyrone as it passes over Coagh Bridge.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.30pm, where Tamlaghtmore Silver Band will provide music before resolutions and traditional speeches follow. The return parade starts at 3.45pm.

RASHARKIN

Assembling at Finvoy Road for a 1pm start, the procession moves through Rasharkin village to the demonstration field at “The Turnpike”. The return parade starts at 4.15pm.

AUGHER

Bands and Lodges will assemble from 12.15pm at the field on Favour Royal Road, just inside the town boundary. The parade will proceed onto Augher Main Street and Clogher Road to arrive at the Demonstration field at around 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm in the demonstration field, with musical performances from Glenageeragh Pipe Band, known for their distinctive Brian Boru pipes, and the award-winning Murley Silver Band.

The return parade will retrace the same route, departing at 4.15pm.

BALLYMENA

Other than Belfast, Ballymena is the only place in Northern Ireland to host a Twelfth demonstration every single year. This Saturday, visiting brethren join 27 local lodges and 17 bands to take part, including the popular Pride of the Maine Flute Band who are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Assembling at Wakehurst Road at 12.30pm, the parades moves over Harryville Bridge, past the Pentagon, and down Lower Mill Street towards Thomas Street, arriving at the People's Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform proceedings will take place at 2.30pm, including a keynote speech from past grand master of Scotland, Henry Dunbar. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the “best band on parade”, “best turned-out lodge” and “best lambeg drums” categories.

CARNLOUGH

Braid District this weekend proudly mark a significant milestone for one of their most respected lodges, Teenies No Surrender LOL 635, who are celebrating 170 years of loyal service – hailed as a remarkable achievement and a true testament to the enduring spirit of the Orange institution in this part of Co Antrim.

Beginning at noon on Bay Road, the Carnlough parade continues through the heart of the village, before making its way up Largy Road to the demonstration field, situated near St. Patrick’s Church.

Platform proceedings will begin around 2.30pm, with UUP MP Robin Swann one of the principal speakers. The parade leaves for its return leg around 4pm.

MAGHERA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting the South Londonderry Twelfth celebrations, Maghera brings together eight districts comprised of over 50 local lodges and accompanying bands.

Assembling at noon at the junction of Station Road and Crew Road, the parade moves onto Coleraine Road, Main Street, and Church Street, then Mullagh Road and the demonstration field provided by Maghera Presbyterian Church.

Platform proceedings get under way at 2pm, with the return parade beginning at 3.30pm.

Prior to the Twelfth celebrations a special welcome dinner for visiting districts will be held at Maghera Orange Hall.

SIXMILECROSS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s North and West Tyrone demonstration will see around 60 lodges and bands parade through the village of Sixmilecross.

The assembly point will be at a field located just off Cooley Road, directly opposite Kerr Villas on the Beragh side of the village.

Commencing at 12.30pm, the parade traces a route through the heart of the village to the demonstration field on Tirooney Road. Platform proceedings start at 2.30pm, with the return parade at 4pm.

This year, the district marks several notable milestones.

Beragh Pride of the Village Flute Band celebrate their 40th anniversary, plus there is the 70th anniversary of the opening of Donaghanie Orange Hall (Beragh) and the 60th anniversary of Cloughfin Orange Hall (Sixmilecross).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixmilecross District Junior Lodge No. 237 mark their 60th year on parade.

KEADY

Reputed as the largest Orange gathering in the world, the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration sees 11 district lodges, 150 private lodges and over 5,000 brethren join representation from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Lodges.

Around 40,000 spectators are expected to enjoy close to 70 award-winning pipe, accordion, silver, and flute bands, as well as dozens of iconic lambeg drums.

Poignantly, wreaths will be laid at the Keady District Orange Hall in memory of two brethren, Norman Watson and Joseph Reid, who lost their lives during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavanapole Purple Star LOL 297 marks its 200th anniversary of the granting of its warrant, while several lodges unveil new banners and standards.

Local members assemble at the district hall at 9am, with the main parade starting at 10.30am heading along Tassagh Road and Crossmore Road to the demonstration field.

Platform proceedings begin at 1.45pm, including a keynote speech from Rev Mervyn Gibson MBE, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland. The return parade starts at 2.45pm.

DROMARA

At 11.30am, district officers and dignitaries will depart from Dromara Orange Hall and parade to the assembly point on Banbridge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main demonstration, featuring approximately 2,500 brethren and 43 bands, begins at noon, moving to the demonstration field on Rathfriland Road, directly facing Dromara Football Club.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2.45pm. The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4pm.

KILKEEL

Local lodges leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 11am for Leestone Road, where they join with the rest of the Mourne District for a return parade into Kilkeel, concluding at Queen Elizabeth II Park on Manse Road.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm, with a homeward parade at 4pm. Annalong lodges will return to their village and conclude their day with a local parade, while the Kilkeel Lodges march through the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s parade carries added significance, as Joe McKibbin of LOL 342 marks 80 years of membership in the lodge.

GLENGORMLEY

The main parade starts at 11am from Jubilee Way, making its way to Lilian Bland Park where there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph. The procession then makes its way to Antrim Road and Church Road, arriving at V36 Park around 1.30pm.

The return parade commences at 3.30pm, finishing at Ballyclare Road.

A day full of colour and culture is expected with approximately 3,000 participants, 66 lodges, and nearly 40 bands from Northern Ireland and Scotland.

KESH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will commence at noon, with participants assembling on Enniskillen Road, before parading along Main Street and Ederney Road and finishing at Valley Park. Over 70 bands and 90 lodges from Co Fermanagh and the neighbouring border counties take part.

COLERAINE

Stepping off at Union Street at 9.30am, Coleraine District Lodge parades along Railway Road, Church Street and The Diamond as they make their way to the assembly area to meet visiting lodges.

Visiting brethren arrive via Strand Road, and form up at Shuttle Hill from 10.30am ahead of the main parade’s 11.15am start.

The parade will make its way to the Demonstration Field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre. En route, the parade will salute the War Memorial in The Diamond, honouring those who served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm, with the return parade at 3.30pm.

CULLYBACKEY

For the first time in living memory two districts will co-host what is known as the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth in the heart of Co Antrim – a joint operation between Portglenone and Aoghill.

The parade starts on Ard Na Maine at 12.30pm and proceeds the full length of the village’s main street to Cullybackey Community Playing Fields.

Platform proceedings will commence at 2.15pm, with a massed lambeg drumming display before the return parade leaves at 3.45pm.

LISBURN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly is to address Lisburn’s celebrations, where 65 lodges joining forces with up to 25 marching bands this Saturday.

The main parade begins at 11.30am from the assembly field at Wallace Park, heading under Market Square’s ceremonial arch to Hillsborough Road and Thiepval Road, then Prince William Road finishing at Queen Elizabeth Playing Fields.

Formal proceedings will commence at approximately 1.45pm, before Mrs Little-Pengelly gives a platform speech.

The return parade is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm. Members of the public are advised to plan ahead for parking, and additional spaces are available at Trinity Methodist Church and Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church.

DUNDONALD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting its first Twelfth parade since 1967, Dundonald on the eastern outskirts of Belfast is using the grounds of its local high school as both assembly and demonstration field.

The grounds used to be polo fields – the same location Orangemen visited the last time the Twelfth came to Dundonald almost 60 years ago.

Starting at 12.15pm, 39 lodges and 28 bands parade from Dundonald High’s playing fields onto Upper Newtownards Road moving onto Robbs Road and Church Road, then Comber Road before rejoining the Upper Newtownards Road back to the school.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.30pm, with the return parade at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will officially conclude at the junction of Comber Road and East Link, where a Holywood lodge will form a guard of honour for visiting brethren before continuing to Ruby’s Bar for the playing of the national anthem, concluding the festivities.

In addition, Dundonald Orangefest will see a number of pre-Twelfth events in this week’s run-up the big day, all of which are being held in Moat Park.

They include a battle of the bands on Thursday night and a beacon-lighting ceremony plus children’s event with re-enactment activities on Friday night.

PORTGLENONE

Several independent lodges and bands parade through Portglenone.