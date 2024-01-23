Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cats have been left stressed and terrified after being dumped in a sealed Disney patterned bag in a Northern Ireland shopping centre.

On Saturday (January 20) at the Fiveways shopping complex in Newry, a member of the public noticed that an individual appeared to have left their shopping behind near public toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They soon discovered that inside the zipped up shopping bag were two frightened and confused cats, one girl and one boy around 10-months-old.

Now named Mable and Morris by the USPCA, the duo are in the good care of the veterinary and rehoming teams and have received a full health check including flea and worm treatment as well as being neutered.​

Nora Smith, CEO of the USPCA said: “We are grateful to the caring member of the public who brought the cats into our Centre.

"Abandoning two cats in a sealed bag on a cold winter’s day left them in an extremely vulnerable position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through the kindness and actions of the person who brought them to us, they have helped to save two lives. Now that the cats are in the care of our team, we will ensure they know nothing but the warmth, love and care that should be afforded to all companion animals.

“It is a criminal offence to abandon an animal without ensuring its welfare is looked after. The penalty for abandonment can be up to six months in jail and or a fine of up to £5000.

“We would appeal for anyone with further information on this incident to get in touch with us on 028 3025 1000.”