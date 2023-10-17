A man and a woman who had been arrested by detectives investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Lee Johnston have been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.

Undated handout photo issued by the PSNI of Lee Johnston, 21, from the Coleraine area. Photo: PSNI/PA Wire

The 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman had been arrested on Tuesday and questioned by detectives.

Earlier, the PSNI issued a fresh appeal for information for the missing man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnston, from the Coleraine area, who has been categorised as high risk, was reported missing to police on Friday.

On Tuesday, police said Mr Johnston was seen at a supermarket in Cookstown on Saturday.

Police have issued photographs from that sighting in a bid to aid people’s recollections.

Earlier this week, police launched a criminal investigation into Mr Johnston’s disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O’Loan said Mr Johnston is also believed to have been in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera earlier on Saturday.

“I can now confirm that we have a sighting of Lee in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown between 4.52pm and 4.59pm on Saturday October 7. CCTV shows him going through a checkout,” he said.

“Today we are issuing photographs of this last sighting in an effort to jog people’s memories.

“Lee was also believed to have been in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera earlier that day at around 4pm. He also has links to both the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Loan said Mr Johnston’s family said it is out of character for him not to have been in touch with them.

“He has short brown hair, blue eyes and (is) around 5ft 9in in height and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms,” he said.

“I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday October 7 to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual. If you did, please report it to police immediately.