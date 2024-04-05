Two young children and Syrian father missing after boarding Scotland-to-Belfast ferry - police seek public help to find all three of them
Police say that Hussein Sandeed, 34, arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday accompanied by his two children, Ali and Mohammed, aged five and three.
They had gone missing from Liverpool.
Whilst the last confirmed sighting of them was in Cairnryan, before departing for Belfast via a Stena Line ferry as foot passengers at roughly 7.30pm that day, officers believe the family may have been in the University Street area of south Belfast at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.
Hussein, a Syrian national, is described as being of medium build with dark hair and dark facial hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark-coloured coat and cap whilst carrying a large black holdall and a flower-patterned suitcase.
The children were both wearing similar light blue-coloured trainers, dark-coloured coats and dark-coloured hats.
The PSNI said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this family, or have information as to their whereabouts, to please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1835 of 03/04/24.”