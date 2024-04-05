Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say that Hussein Sandeed, 34, arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday accompanied by his two children, Ali and Mohammed, aged five and three.

They had gone missing from Liverpool.

Whilst the last confirmed sighting of them was in Cairnryan, before departing for Belfast via a Stena Line ferry as foot passengers at roughly 7.30pm that day, officers believe the family may have been in the University Street area of south Belfast at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image of Mr Sandeed and his children, issued via police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussein, a Syrian national, is described as being of medium build with dark hair and dark facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark-coloured coat and cap whilst carrying a large black holdall and a flower-patterned suitcase.

The children were both wearing similar light blue-coloured trainers, dark-coloured coats and dark-coloured hats.