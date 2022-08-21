Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Pecheuse, Grez-sur-Loing, 1884 by Belfast-born Sir John Lavery, part of the Mary and Ben Dunne Collection. Former supermarket tycoon Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling part of their personal art collection

The Mary and Ben Dunne Collection, of 39 paintings, will be displayed at Gormleys in Dublin September 8-22, then move to Belfast for two weeks.

Among the collection is Belfast-born Sir John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 — the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.

Mr Dunne, 73, who runs a chain of six gyms in Dublin, Meath and Laois, said: “We are at a stage where we are downsizing and we haven’t got the space to display the full collection, so we are happy to bring part of it to exhibition and sale.”

Sketch for Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 (The Requiem Mass for Michael Collins), by Belfast-born Sir John Lavery. Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling it and other parts of their personal art collection

The collection includes works by Irish artists such as Jack B Yeats, John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Mary Swanzy and Walter Osborne, some valued at up to 1 million euro.

Two works which experts believe will attract enormous interest from collectors were inspired by momentous events in 20th century-Ireland - the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park in 1920 and the 1922 funeral of revolutionary hero Collins.

Yeats’s Singing The Dark Rosaleen (1921) will be offered for sale in the region of 1 million euro and depicts an impromptu performance of the patriotic poem My Dark Rosaleen by two middle-aged men and a fiddle player in the middle of the crowd at Croke Park.

The painting is a moving response to the events at GAA headquarters a year earlier, when 13 spectators and Tipperary right full-back and captain Michael Hogan were shot dead in the stadium by RIC Auxiliaries.

In Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922, Lavery captured the view he had of Collins’s memorial service from his vantage point in the organ balcony at the Pro-Cathedral.

His epic work - one of three featured in the Dunnes’ collection - is widely regarded as an authentic snapshot of the funeral and was painted during the service.

Art expert Mark Adams said: “A great collection is more than a group of pictures — it is a work of art in its own right in which the works of art that form it, and the conversation between them, become more than the sum of their parts.

“In using their own brilliant eye for a painting and seeking out the advice of the late Alan Hobart, Ben and Mary Dunne have formed a collection which captures Ireland in all its infinite facets.”

A strong piece by Roscommon painter O’Conor is also expected to generate interest from potential buyers, while Dublin landscape artist Swanzy has two paintings featured.

Born in 1882, she was noted for her broad range of styles, and Houses On A Mountainous Landscape (c.1920) is indicative of her early interest in Modernism.