A UK ticket-holder has won more than £61 million in the EuroMillions draw, Camelot has said.
By Press Association
Published 30th Jan 2024, 23:07 GMT
EuroMillions logo

They won £61,708,231.00 as part of the £123 million jackpot on Tuesday, splitting it with a ticket-holder in Spain.

Camelot urged players to check their tickets and call if they believe they have got lucky.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight’s incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024.”

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 05, 10, 19, 27, 30 – while the Lucky Stars are: 05, 06.

Friday’s jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

