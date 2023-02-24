UK charity CARE raised concerns about a heightened trafficking threat when Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukrainians face being trafficked to the UK by criminals or falling into exploitation after reaching the UK and claiming asylum.Several concerning loopholes were identified in the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme. Commenting on the UN report Rebecca Stevenson, a trafficking policy expert at CARE, said:“A year has now elapsed since Russia invaded Ukraine but the threat to Ukrainians leaving the country remains high. Traffickers are operating on the borders of the country to intercept and exploit vulnerable women and children.“It is crucial that UK Ministers continue to raise the alarm about this issue. Ministers must also demonstrate that they are providing ongoing care for Ukrainians who have entered the UK.“Thousands of Ukrainian nationals came here under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and were placed in various contexts. What checks are local governments and agencies carrying out to ensure these people aren’t falling off the radar and into modern slavery?“CARE constantly emphasised the need for ongoing welfare checks, but it is difficult to get a sense of what’s happening on the ground. We have seen research suggesting refugees are struggling to find their own housing and work. Traffickers will prey on these individuals.“We call on the UK Government, local authorities, and other relevant agencies to provide reassurance about refugee welfare.”