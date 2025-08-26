Ulster actor Charlie Lawson weighs in on Eamonn Holmes 'oriental eyes' remark

Northern Irish actor Charlie Lawson has come to the defence of Eamonn Holmes over the latter’s on-air remark about Asian eyes.

Mr Lawson, the outspoken Fermanagh-born figure best known for playing Jim ‘So It Is’ McDonald on Coronation Street, wondered if the controversy surrounding Mr Holmes use of the term “oriental” means that words like “Chinese”.

The issue arose when Mr Holmes was interviewing former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona on GB News, and asked her about a recent facelift around her eyes.

Ms Katona said: “I had them done over a year ago now – it was making my eyes feel a bit heavy so I had an uplift.”

Charlie Lawson (left) has come to the defence of his friend Eamonn Holmes

Mr Holmes responded: “And you don’t look oriental or anything, do you?”

Later on, he told viewers: “Apparently, you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking oriental.

“I don’t know how I would then describe Kerry Katona if her eyes changed shape.

“I don’t know how I’m going to say: #Does she look like someone from some other country in the eastern [part of the world]...’

“The world is ridiculous – how you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself… I don’t know. I can’t get into this, but anyway.”

The term ‘oriental’ was described as a “slur” in much of the subsequent media reporting of the exchange.

Now, in a video he has posted online, Mr Lawson has said: “So, let me get this straight: my friend Eamonn Holmes is interviewing Kerry Katona, who's had something to do with her eyes.

"And he says 'are you sure you don't feel a little oriental'? Ok? The interview moves on. Obviously some buck-ass producer in his ear says 'Eamonn you can't say oriental'.

"For f**k sake! Are you serious? And the big man has to apologise to people for saying oriental?

"What in the name of God do you want? Does that mean you can't say 'Chinese' for example?

"I mean, in the name of God. My... f**king... Cheerio now."

The Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘oriental’ as simply “relating to the countries of East and Southeast Asia”.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary meanwhile says: “The adjective oriental, which carries strong associations with colonialism and with language that others and exoticizes, is usually considered offensive when used by non-Asian people to describe people of various Asian identities.

"Its use to describe elements of Asian culture oriental music an oriental garden sometimes has a dated feel, but is not usually regarded as offensive.”