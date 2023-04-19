News you can trust since 1737
Ulster artist with works hanging in world's top galleries - and admired by David Bowie - the subject of new book

An Ulster artist whose work caught the eye of rock legend David Bowie – and hangs in some of the world’s great art galleries – has had his remarkable life chronicled in a new book by a Portadown nephew.

By Mark Rainey
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Raised in Co Fermanagh in the early 20th century, William Scott first studied with an art teacher in Enniskillen before moving on to Belfast School of Art in 1928 and then on to the Royal Academy schools in London.

Having helped his father paint and repair Orange Order banners for the local lodges around Enniskillen, his abstract paintings are now on display in the Tate and the Guggenheim in New York, as well as closer to home in the Fermanagh County Museum and the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Although Bowie purchased Scott’s 1938 ‘Girl Seated at Table’ for the bargain price of £45,000 (it sold for £337,000 following the singer’s death in 2016), the record for a Scott painting at auction is just over £1 million.

Photograph by James Scott courtesy of William Scott Foundation. © 2023 James ScottPhotograph by James Scott courtesy of William Scott Foundation. © 2023 James Scott
Cardwell McClure has spent ten years researching the life and works of his illustrious uncle and will launch his new book - William Scott: A Family History - this Saturday in Enniskillen.

The book also records the stories of other members of William Scott’s family, including the artist's Oscar-winning movie director son James.

William Scott was born in Greenock in Scotland in 1913 but his Fermanagh born father, William John Scott, brought the family back to his hometown of Enniskillen in 1924.

A painter and decorator, Scott snr acquired a workshop in Enniskillen where the young William helped out after school.

Girl Seated at Table 1938 by William Scott - bought by David Bowie. Photograph courtesy of estate of William ScottGirl Seated at Table 1938 by William Scott - bought by David Bowie. Photograph courtesy of estate of William Scott
Cardwell said: “He painted barbers’ signs, shop signs and anything else that needed to be done in the workshop prior to them being fitted by his father.

“His father was hungry for work and took on anything including painting and touching up Orange Order banners. Young William assisted him with these”

Scott who died at his home near Bath in 1989 at the age of 76 after living with Alzheimer’s for several years,

The book launch will take place at 11am on Saturday in the Fermanagh County Museum at Enniskillen Castle.

Author Cardwell McClureAuthor Cardwell McClure
The event will also include a screening of James Scott’s film 'Every Picture Tells a Story' - a film made for Channel 4 about his father's early life.

Orange banners with the Scott signatureOrange banners with the Scott signature
