Ulster born hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty return for Belfast concert

Keith and Kristyn Getty will begin their 'Sing World' concert tour in Belfast

The Ulster-born couple will then head to Singapore and Sydney, Australia before heading back to their base in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Grammy-nominated hymn-writers – Keith is from Lisburn and Kristyn from Newtownabbey – plan to perform some of their best-known hymns including ‘In Christ Alone’ and ‘Christ Our Hope in Life and Death’ at the Belfast concert which is expected to sell-out.

The show will feature an array of guest artistes and the Gettys' band of internationally recognised musicians, all accompanied by the New Irish Arts Orchestra and a mass choir.

The concert marks the couple’s first performance in NI since their Grammy nomination for their album 'Confessio – Irish American Roots' in the best roots gospel album category.

The album was penned and recorded on the Ulster north coast around Portrush and Portstewart during the Covid pandemic of 2020 and has been described by the Keith and Kristyn as their “love letter to Northern Ireland”.

The tour will then take them to the Star Theatre in Singapore followed by the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Keith Getty OBE said: “It is always a tremendous honour to play in front of any audience, but there is something incredibly special about performing in front of a home crowd, especially following our Grammy nomination for an album dedicated to our home.

“Kristyn and I are both extremely fortunate to be able to travel the world and share our music and passion for hymn-writing with amazing audiences, but NI has a special place in our heart."

Keith added: "It is where Kristyn and I met and where we return to with our four children each year. So we are thrilled to kick off the 'Sing! World' tour at the SSE arena in Belfast. We hope the concert will be a memorable evening where people can come together to sing their faith. As 2023 shapes up to be a great year for Kristyn and I, our return to Belfast is central to our excitement".

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pre-eminent modern hymn writers in the world today with Keith being the first church musician of the modern era to be awarded an OBE from the late Queen. for services to music and hymn-writing. The couple live between Nashville and Northern Ireland with their four daughters.

Their hymns such as 'In Christ Alone', written with Stuart Townend, uniquely cross musical genres and teach traditional Christian doctrine. It is one of the most-sung hymns in the world, estimated to be sung by more than 100 million people each year.

