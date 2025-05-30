Belfast man, Bert Rima, chair, Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs

In a quiet but determined voice, Bert Rima, the chair of the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs explains why he's devoted the last three years to leading Northern Ireland’s oldest walking organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought it was important for rambling clubs not only to promote walking, but to defend people’s rights to walk in particular areas.”

Originally from the Netherlands and a retired professor at Queen’s University Belfast, Bert —who prefers not to be the focus but rather a steward of a collective cause—speaks with passion about the unique challenges and joys of walking in Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While rambling is well-loved in his home country, he says it’s less structured due to the flat landscape.

Stephen Kee and Kate McBrtide, leaders of the Giant Steps walking group, Omagh launch Walk Week

“In Northern Ireland, there’s a strong emphasis on safety—especially in hillier terrain like the Mournes, where weather can change rapidly.”

Now in the final months of his three-year term, he reflects on what makes rambling here so special.

“What’s lacking, unfortunately, is the kind of recognised rights of way infrastructure that exists in Scotland, England, and even increasingly in the Republic of Ireland,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There, they’ve really begun to prioritise walking as a driver of tourism and rural wellbeing. In Northern Ireland, we’re still catching up.”

Beatrice Mitchell, Kilbroney Ramblers

The Federation represents around 2,000 members across 32 clubs and will soon host Walk Week, June 2-8), featuring 14 free guided walks to introduce newcomers to the community and lifestyle.

From forest trails and coastal paths to urban greenways and scenic hill walks, participants can explore beautiful routes while meeting new people and prioritising their health.

The initiative, supported by National Lottery funding, is part recruitment, part public service.

“There’s a real social need,” explains Mr Rima.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Kelly, a member of the Wee Binnians Walking Club

"We especially encourage those who may not have tried group walking before — particularly women and individuals from ethnic minority communities — to come along and take that first step. Everyone deserves to feel they belong — and they do.

“During the pandemic, many—particularly women—didn’t want to walk alone. Clubs give people a safe way to exercise and connect. Many members live alone, and we have a very strong female majority. The social and mental wellbeing benefits are enormous.”

Despite an older core membership, he’s observed a growing interest from younger generations, though often informally through WhatsApp groups or impromptu outings.

“That’s great,” he says, “but we do worry about safety. In the clubs, we have trained leaders with decades of experience. We emphasise preparedness—especially in mountain conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia O’Rourke, The Wee Binnian Walkers

One of the Federation’s aims is inclusivity. Clubs offer walks of varying difficulty—from gentle strolls to strenuous hill climbs—so there's something for almost everyone.

“We’ve got members who’ve had hip or knee replacements. Others are visually or hearing impaired. Some clubs even cater to very low-level walks, like a loop to a coffee shop.”

However, dog lovers be warned—most clubs don’t allow dogs due to landowner concerns and wildlife protection, especially during nesting season.

“A lot of damage can be done by dogs off-leash, even when owners don’t realise it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking has always been a daily ritual for Mr Rima, who now enjoys retirement in Belfast.

“I walk a couple of hours every day, and longer at weekends. It keeps me fit, mentally and physically.”

His favourite haunts include the quieter western Mournes, where the footfall is lighter and the wildlife—grouse, hares, wild horses—abundant. He recalls memorable sightings of lizards basking on sun-warmed rocks, a rare treat in the Irish uplands.

Later this year, he’ll head to Corsica for a challenging hike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Federation also plays a quiet but crucial role in advocacy, often liaising with local councils and environmental organisations such as the Mourne Heritage Trust and National Outdoor Recreation Forum.

“We try to ensure walkers and landowners can coexist respectfully, and that we don’t cause harm by overuse. It’s about balance—enjoying nature without destroying it.”

Karen Kelly, a member of the Wee Binnians Walking Club, which walks the second and fourth weekends in the month, says being part of the group has been her “lifeline”.

“It all began in 2019, I'd love to walk in the Mourne Mountains, but where do I start? I Googled it and found The Wee Binnians Walking Club festival, I was hooked. I went along to their next arranged walk and signed up, everyone was so friendly and welcoming, I never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I completed a basic navigation course through the club, which was very informative, next step I wanted to attempt the Seven Sevens challenge, so I spent the next year practicing what I had learnt walking with the club and through the navigation course and completed the Seven Sevens twice.”

Just recently Karen completed another navigation course through the club and then completed the Mountain Skills 2 course.

“Being a member of The Wee Binnians has given me so much confidence, I have now put myself forward within the club to train to be an assistant leader.

“It has literally been a lifeline for me joining this extremely well organised club, I suffer from anxiety which really eases as soon as I step out on those mountains surrounded by a group of amazing people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrice Mitchell has been a hill walker with Kilbroney Ramblers for 13 years, and loves walking the mountains.

“It’s good to have company and feel safe that's why I've joined the Kilbroney Ramblers with their experienced and qualified leaders, and the different groups to suit your fitness, so there’s plenty to choose from. They offer 104 walks in the year with two away trips in spring and autumn.

"Walking is great for your mental health out in the mountains seeing God's creations the birds singing it's just wonderful. The club offers great opportunities to upgrade your skills, first aid and navigation courses.”

Patricia O’Rourke, also a member of The Wee Binnian Walkers, shared that although she has lived at the foot of the Mournes all her life, she never had the knowledge or confidence to explore the mountains on her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining The Binnians was the perfect solution. It gave me the opportunity to get out into the mountains, knowing I was in safe hands. Every walk is led by trained leaders who know the terrain inside out. The walks are graded by ability, so it was easy to find a level that suited me — and my fitness has improved too!

Becoming a member of The Binnians was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to enjoy nature safely, boost their fitness, meet new people, and have a bit of craic along the way.”

For those considering joining the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs , Bert Rima’s advice is simple: “Do it for the social contact, the fresh air, and the mental clarity. It’s one of the few activities that improves every aspect of your life.”

Walk Week is supported by Sport NI and complements its “Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong” campaign to promote inclusive participation in physical activity across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Walk Week runs from Saturday, June 2 to Saturday, June 2025 and features 14 guided walks hosted by 12 affiliated walking clubs across Northern Ireland. All walks are free to attend and open to individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and people with a fair level of walking fitness.