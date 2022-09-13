Ulster set to embrace grieving King Charles
Northern Ireland is set to embrace a grieving King Charles III today as he pays his first visit as monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In moving scenes last night the King was joined by his siblings for a ‘Vigil of the Princes’ at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Yesterday thousands of people watched in near-silence as the Queen’s coffin travelled from Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital.
Her children, led by King Charles III, walked behind the hearse to the cathedral for a service of remembrance.
Most Popular
The Queen will rest there until this afternoon for the public to pay their respects – many have waited 12 hours to do so – before moving on to lie in state in London.
At a special sitting of the NI Assembly the Queen was described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” with both unionist and nationalist leaders paying glowing tributes.
Mourners have been converging on her NI residence, Hillsborough Castle, to lay flowers; today they will turn out once again to welcome and comfort their grieving king.
The King and Queen Consort arrive in Belfast this morning and will go on to meet political leaders in Hillsborough. The couple will then attend a service for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast.