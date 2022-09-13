Ulster set to embrace grieving King Charles

In moving scenes last night the King was joined by his siblings for a ‘Vigil of the Princes’ at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Yesterday thousands of people watched in near-silence as the Queen’s coffin travelled from Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital.

Her children, led by King Charles III, walked behind the hearse to the cathedral for a service of remembrance.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh tonight in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen will rest there until this afternoon for the public to pay their respects – many have waited 12 hours to do so – before moving on to lie in state in London.

At a special sitting of the NI Assembly the Queen was described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” with both unionist and nationalist leaders paying glowing tributes.

Mourners have been converging on her NI residence, Hillsborough Castle, to lay flowers; today they will turn out once again to welcome and comfort their grieving king.