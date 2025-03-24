Ulster University proposes that Causeway Coast and Glens Council takes over Riverside Theatre

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST

Ulster University has proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council should take over the running of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

The move came as councillors prepared to discuss a motion brought by Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle on the future of the theatre which is sitiated in the grounds of the Coleraine campus of Ulster University.

The debate over the future of the theatre has been ongoing since January when Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor said he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the venue.

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

UU has proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council takes on the lease of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine. CREDIT RIVERSIDE THEATRE
UU has proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council takes on the lease of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine. CREDIT RIVERSIDE THEATRE

Prof Bartholomew said at the time that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

“We are looking at it in terms of how we would support that, so I am not in a position to give you that assurance but it is something we are reviewing.”

The issue was due to be discussed at a recent meeting of Council’s Leisure and Development Committee but did not go ahead. Following this. BBC NI reported that it had seen a letter, which was sent to all councillors, in which the university proposed that Council take on the lease of the venue and pay almost £750,000 for essential repairs.

Alderman Boyle told the BBC that the Alliance party on Causeway Coast and Glens Council will “remain active and enthusiastic participants in those discussions as they are ongoing."

