Ulster University student wins competition to design new merchandise for Ulster Orchestra

The Ulster Orchestra, in partnership with the Ulster University’s Belfast School of Art, launched a competition amongst final year Illustration students to design artwork for its new line of branded merchandise.
By Helen McGurk
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Michelle Baird, Ulster Orchestra, competition winner Lauren Kelso, Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra chief executive.Michelle Baird, Ulster Orchestra, competition winner Lauren Kelso, Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra chief executive.
Michelle Baird, Ulster Orchestra, competition winner Lauren Kelso, Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra chief executive.

The winning design was awarded to student by Lauren Kelso, whose artwork will appear on the new range of goods and gifts from September onwards.

Michelle Baird, head of Marketing & Corporate Fundraising, Ulster Orchestra, said: “As part of our new, refreshed look for the 2023/24 Season brochure, it made sense to harness the wonderful skills of local talent to achieve that. We’re delighted with the end result of the competition. Congratulations to Lauren and well done to all the Illustration students for their impressive entries.”

Commenting on her winning design, Lauren said: “Within my design, I illustrated strings, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, reflecting all aspects of the orchestra. As the musicians and people are at the heart of the Ulster Orchestra, the design therefore demonstrates a rich diversity. I’m really looking forward to seeing my illustrations on the branded merchandise, helping to attract new audiences through the style of the design.”

Christine Blaney and Pat Griffin, joint course Directors, BA Hons Illustration added: “A huge thank you to the Ulster Orchestra for this wonderful opportunity for Illustration students at Ulster University to collaborate with such an important creative and cultural institution.”

The Ulster Orchestra’s new merchandise will be available to buy online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or at Ulster Hall concerts from September 2023. More of Lauren’s designs can be found at laurenkelso.uk.