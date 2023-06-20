Michelle Baird, Ulster Orchestra, competition winner Lauren Kelso, Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra chief executive.

The winning design was awarded to student by Lauren Kelso, whose artwork will appear on the new range of goods and gifts from September onwards.

Michelle Baird, head of Marketing & Corporate Fundraising, Ulster Orchestra, said: “As part of our new, refreshed look for the 2023/24 Season brochure, it made sense to harness the wonderful skills of local talent to achieve that. We’re delighted with the end result of the competition. Congratulations to Lauren and well done to all the Illustration students for their impressive entries.”

Commenting on her winning design, Lauren said: “Within my design, I illustrated strings, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, reflecting all aspects of the orchestra. As the musicians and people are at the heart of the Ulster Orchestra, the design therefore demonstrates a rich diversity. I’m really looking forward to seeing my illustrations on the branded merchandise, helping to attract new audiences through the style of the design.”

Christine Blaney and Pat Griffin, joint course Directors, BA Hons Illustration added: “A huge thank you to the Ulster Orchestra for this wonderful opportunity for Illustration students at Ulster University to collaborate with such an important creative and cultural institution.”