A man who died fighting for Ukrainian forces was a “north Belfast legend” says a unionist MLA.

According to a post on a Ukrainian social media feed dedicated to foreign fighters who had signed up to serve alongside Ukrainian troops, the man was Lee Johnston.

Numerous people on social media have stated he was from Belfast, and that he went by the nickname Janty.

The post on the Facebook page ‘Memorial / Меморіал - International Volunteers for Ukraine’ states: “Please help us honor him so that he is not forgotten.

Lee 'Janty' Johnston has been killed in Ukraine, according to a memorial site dedicated to international volunteers

"Our beloved British brother Lee Johnston, who had been serving in Ukraine as a volunteer succumbed on the battlefield.

"Honor, glory and gratitude to our brother.”

It is not clear when or how he died.

Among those reacting was Phillip Brett, DUP MLA for North Belfast.

"It was with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Lee – a North Belfast legend who gave so much of his time to help others,” he said.

"His bravery, compassion, and kindness touched the lives of so many.

"Lee will be remembered not only for his courage but for the warmth and generosity he showed to everyone he met.

"Thinking of his family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

Geoff Dowey, whose Facebook profile states he is from Jordanstown but now living in Kiev, said: “With great sadness I discovered that we lost a friend and anyone who knew Janty will share our grief.

“A quick note, COCA on his uniform was his nickname by his squad because he was addicted to Coca-Cola and was always getting punishment for drinking too much, but Janty laughed at push-ups or any physical exercise as punishment.”

Dockers Amateur Boxing Club in Sailortown, north Belfast, wrote: “Devastating news. Everyone at the Dockers boxing club who Lee boxed for in his day is devastated, also those who knew him in the boxing community.

"Thoughts are with his family at this sad time. RIP Lee.”

Lewis Gallagher, from Belfast, wrote: “At ease, solider. What a man and friend, who played a huge part in all of our lives growing up on the Shore Road.

"You’ll never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Lee Johnston – ‘Janty’.”

David Patterson, also from Belfast, wrote: “Died for a cause you believed in. Did so much for the youth along our road. Rest easy, Big Jant Man.

"Gutted for the family and all the ones he helped out over the years. The list is endless he did so much for the youth along the Shore Road.”

Maureen Lightbody from Newtownabbey wrote: “Absolutely devastated for Delores and family, hearing the passing of Lee.

"He will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and who loved him.