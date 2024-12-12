Ulster's marching bands praised as grants for musical instruments are handed out

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons meets young people in Carrickfergus who have benefitted from the Musical Instruments Scheme funded by the Department for Communities.

​A total of 75 bands across Northern Ireland have been given a funding boost as part of the Musical Instruments Scheme.

​And Communities Minister Gordon Lyons praised ‘the vast number’ of marching bands among the 119 individuals and groups receiving grants

Distributed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the programme is awarding successful individuals, bands and professional and non-professional performing groups a share of £823,000, enabling the purchase of new and replacement musical instruments

Minister Lyons said: “Funding is a challenge for many individuals, bands, groups and organisations across the entire music and arts sector.

"I am always amazed by the musical talent we have right across Northern Ireland and it is fantastic to hear what the funding means to this diverse range of individuals and bands.

“I have pledged to help the Arts Sector in Northern Ireland and this announcement demonstrates my commitment to this sector, and music in particular. This new funding will benefit thousands of people and ensure more people can get involved in and enjoy the arts.

“There is a superb range of recipients this year, from marching bands and school groups to traditional musicians and musical societies and I hope this grant will support and inspire the next generation of musical talent across the genres.

"I also recognise the social contribution of these musicians, providing young people with new skills, a sense of wellbeing and a support system, especially in rural areas.

“Finally, I wish to pay tribute to the vast number of marching bands who applied for this grant. I am pleased to say that every single applicant which met the criteria has been funded and I know this financial boost will help sustain these individuals, bands and groups for many years to come.

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “With much appreciated capital investment from the Department of Communities, the Arts Council is pleased to distribute this funding through the Musical Instruments Programme.

"This important scheme will help support 119 recipients buy or replace the instruments they need to fulfil their performance potential.

“Northern Ireland has a fine history of musicianship, one which is celebrated all over the world. Today’s funding announcement will go a long way in supporting that legacy, benefitting many performers across a broad range of genres including classical, jazz, traditional, contemporary and electronic music.

"We are delighted that the Minister has been able to visit some of the bands benefitting from this funding and hear how much it means to them.”