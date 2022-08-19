Union chief ‘really proud’ of NI workers as strike ended

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services at the Mid Ulster Council are expected to return to normal, including bin collections which had been erratic over the period of industrial action, from today onwards.

The council, in a statement, said: “The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.”

The strike in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon continues, however, with unions and the employer still at loggerheads over pay and terms and conditions.

Unite workers during a rally at Stormont earlier this year.

The GMB and Unite trade unions in that council area remain engaged in a full strike set to last several weeks, while members of the Nipsa trade union are taking part in industrial action short of a strike at present.

Sharon Graham, who leads the Unite union across the UK, hailed the pay deal secured in Mid Ulster.

The deal for the two pay-point increases over two years and the £750 lump sum is over and above the pay increase negotiated on a UK-wide basis and mandated by the National Joint Council pay award for public sector workers.

Unite, in a statement, said they had been poised to begin continuous strike action without a set time period from Monday onwards if a deal was not agreed.

Ms Graham, the union’s general secretary, said: “This increase was only won because of a powerful strike by Unite members at the council; indeed only days ago they notified council bosses of their intent to move to an all-out strike after the conclusion of their latest four-week action. In the face of such determination, management have agreed a new pay offer.

“It seems somehow appropriate that we see the first success from Unite’s campaign to improve local authority pay just days before my one-year anniversary as general secretary of Unite.

“I am really proud of the union members in Northern Ireland. This deal is a concrete example of Unite delivering on jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Local official Gareth Scott said: “This pay offer sets the bar for deals elsewhere and shows the way disputes at other councils can be settled.”

He added: “We are calling on other councils to take heed and follow the lead of Mid Ulster and avoid any further unnecessary disruption.