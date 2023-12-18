University award for campaigning father seeking a new heart for his son

A Belfast father who has campaigned for a heart for his young son is set to be named Ulster University Postgraduate Student of the Year.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann, with his six-year-old son Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is set to be named Ulster University Postgraduate Student of the Year. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mairtin Mac Gabhann and his wife Seph also recently became parents to twins.

He will be honoured as Ulster University celebrates its winter graduations on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mac Gabhann began his studies in September 2022 while tirelessly campaigning from Stormont to Downing Street on behalf of his son, Daithi, who has battled Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) since birth.

The young boy, who has been on the organ transplant waiting list for more than 2,000 days, inspired a change in Northern Ireland’s organ donation laws.

The seven-year-old has met leaders including PM Rishi Sunak, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and former health minister Robin Swann during the high-profile campaign.

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors after Daithi’s Law came into effect last year, changing the way consent is granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Mr Mac Gabhann said he was “truly honoured” to receive the award.

“Being a student here has been an incredible journey, and I’m immensely proud of how the course has helped me lead the Donate4Daithi campaign in raising awareness of organ donation and the introduction of Daithi’s Law.

“This recognition is not just mine but a testament to the support of my family – Seph and our children, Daithi, Cairbre, Declan, and Padraig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their strength fuels my commitment, and together, we’ve achieved positive change, turning our personal challenges into such a positive. I’m grateful for the experience at Ulster University so far, and to the lecturers for all their support.”

Mr MacGabhann used his expertise in PR and communications for the campaign Donate4Daithi to raise awareness about organ donation.

He powered strategic marketing techniques to advocate for Daithi’s Law which came into effect in June 2023.

He completed the taught elements of the Masters while juggling the rigours of running the campaign with the practical and emotional toll of caring for his son.