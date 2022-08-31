University: We don’t fund Feile

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to TUV leader Jim Allister, the UU’s vice chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said the university was the “lead partner” in Future Screens NI, which was established to deliver expert technical skills and opportunities across the film and broadcasting industry in the Province.

The vice chancellor said Future Screens NI was part of five strands of a Covid recovery programme for the arts, heritage, sport and voluntary sectors.

He said Feile an Phobail was one of more than 70 organisations in receipt of funding for a three-year fixed term role, following an open competition.

“Through this programme, Feile an Phobail was awarded £12,554 earlier this year to support a member of staff,” he said in the letter.

Professor Bartholemew continued: “In 2021, Future Screens NI made a contribution of £2,400 to Feile an Phobail which facilitated Future Screens NI hosting a session during the festival that year.”

He pointed out that Future Screens NI engaged with four other community festivals on the same basis and with the same objective, including the Eastside Arts Festival in East Belfast.

“The university has provided no other funding to Feile an Phobail in the last five years,” he added.

The UU vice-chancellor was responding to correspondence from Mr Allister who raised the issue of funds to Feile after pro-IRA displays and chanting during the festival’s climax, the Wolfe Tones’ concert in Falls Park.

Mr Allister wrote: “I believe the association of the university with the West Belfast festival will have a chilling effect when it comes to unionist students and potential applicants to Ulster University. It is therefore important that the links which currently exist are ended.”

The North Antrim MLA set down a number of questions for the vice-chancellor about the nature of the funding to any projects connected to the festival.

In his reply, Professor Bartholemew wrote: “Ulster University condemns all forms of sectarianism, wherever they occur. Any manner of sectarianism is in stark contrast to the university’s values and to its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity both on our campuses and across Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The promotion of good relations within Ulster University and across Northern Ireland is a matter of deep importance to the university, and a responsibility that my colleagues and I take very seriously.”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has already said it will be discussing events connected to the 2022 West Belfast Festival with its organisers.

This followed an outcry over images circulating online of some attendees wearing pro-IRA attire while others sang songs in praise of the IRA.