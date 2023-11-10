Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning, Friday November 10

Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday November 9, of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town.

A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing.

Police at the scene at Loran Avenue in Larne. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Police advised that until a post mortem is completed, they will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death

DUP councillor Andrew Clarke said police had been in attendance yesterday afternoon.

"Around about lunchtime there was a lot of activity, ambulances arriving, the Air Ambulance came, and that activity continued throughout the afternoon," he told the BBC.

"There was a lot of shock in the local area as news filtered out."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.07pm on Thursday following reports of an incident in the Antiville area of Larne," they said.

"NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident.

"The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also asked to attend.