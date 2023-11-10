Updated: Shock in local area as police investigate following sudden death of a child in Larne - Child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday November 9, of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town.
A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing.
Police advised that until a post mortem is completed, they will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death
DUP councillor Andrew Clarke said police had been in attendance yesterday afternoon.
"Around about lunchtime there was a lot of activity, ambulances arriving, the Air Ambulance came, and that activity continued throughout the afternoon," he told the BBC.
"There was a lot of shock in the local area as news filtered out."
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm.
"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.07pm on Thursday following reports of an incident in the Antiville area of Larne," they said.
"NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident.
"The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also asked to attend.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."