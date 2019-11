Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing teenager Lana Harrison.

In a post on PSNI Facebook, police say that Lana is 17-years-old, 5ft 4ins tall and slim - and has been missing since Monday night.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Craigavon Area Hospital.



"If you know where she is or have any information with regards to Lana, please don't hesitate to get in touch," adds the post.

"Call 101 and quote reference: 83 of 12/11/2019".