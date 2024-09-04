Police are concerned for Missing 19-year-old ALANA SERVICE d from the Coleraine area.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says the teenager “was last seen leaving the hospital at approximately 3:20pm today (Tuesday)”.

Alana is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with blonde/brown hair that is usually tied up.

The appeal adds that Alana was last seen ‘wearing a black coat over blue and grey pyjamas’.