Urgent appeal to find missing Alana Service who left a Northern Ireland hospital wearing a black coat over blue and grey pyjamas
Police are concerned for Missing 19-year-old ALANA SERVICE d from the Coleraine area.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says the teenager “was last seen leaving the hospital at approximately 3:20pm today (Tuesday)”.
Alana is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with blonde/brown hair that is usually tied up.
The appeal adds that Alana was last seen ‘wearing a black coat over blue and grey pyjamas’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 and use reference 983 from 03/09/24.