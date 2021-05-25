Urgent appeal to find missing NI teenagers believed to be travelling together

The pair are from the Castledawson/Portglenone area and they are believed to be travelling together.

A PSNI statement reveals they were last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson and Portglenone area.

Rachel is 5 ft 4ins tall and a regular build with brown shoulder length hair and blonde highlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was wearing a black hoody with pink “Little Pepe” writing, black leggings and black trainers.

Dean is 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build with shoulder length brown hair.

He was wearing a black Slipknot logo hoody with black jeans and white trainers.