Urgent appeal to find missing NI teenagers believed to be travelling together
Police are appealing for information to help find two missing teenagers - 15-year-old Rachel McBride and 17-year-old Dean Hawe.
The pair are from the Castledawson/Portglenone area and they are believed to be travelling together.
A PSNI statement reveals they were last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson and Portglenone area.
Rachel is 5 ft 4ins tall and a regular build with brown shoulder length hair and blonde highlight.
She was wearing a black hoody with pink “Little Pepe” writing, black leggings and black trainers.
Dean is 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build with shoulder length brown hair.
He was wearing a black Slipknot logo hoody with black jeans and white trainers.
Anyone with information or sightings of Dean or Rachel should call Police on 101 reference 1368 or 1603 of 24 May 2021.