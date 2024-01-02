Urgent appeal to locate Anita Robinson who has two dates of birth tattooed on her wrists
On social media, Police Derry City & Strabane said: “Missing person appeal.
" Police are growing concerned for missing person: Anita Robinson, 26 years old from Donegal”.
They add that Anita is 5ft 4ins tall, has a very slim build and “long black hair tied in a ponytail”.
The post adds that she was “wearing black jeans, a black coat and a black jumper”.
More notably she has “two dates of birth tattooed on her wrist and a scar on this inside of her right arm”.
They add that “Anita was last believed to be in the area of Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of 01/01/2024.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Anita or matching her description to contact 101 and quote reference ‘1626 - 01/01/24’.