Urgent appeal to locate missing Aidan Broderick

Police have issued an appeal to find missing NI man Aidan Broderick.

Police, who "are still worried about the safety and welfare of missing person Aidan Baldrick" say he was last seen on Friday, May 10.

A post on PSNI Foyle Facebook says: "He is 33 years old and was last seen on Clarendon Street on Friday 10th May 2019 at 5pm.

"He was wearing blue jeans, dark navy jacket and brown loafers.

"He’s approx 5ft 8ins and of a medium build.

"If anyone has any information please contact police on 101 quoting reference 800 of 12/05/19."