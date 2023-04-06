News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

US President Joe Biden will have only one official engagement in Northern Ireland, report suggests

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland next week will involve just one official engagement, it has been reported.

By Mark Rainey
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

With no NI Executive restored in time for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, Mr Biden will not be able to address the Stormont assembly as many had hoped, but he is expected to address business and civil leaders, as well as holding talks with Northern Ireland’s main political parties.

The president’s only official engagement will be the opening of the Ulster University’s new £350m campus in Belfast on April 11, according to a BBC report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Biden is then expected to leave Northern Ireland and travel south to the Republic for the remainder of the day.

President Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
Most Popular

US special envoy Joe Kennedy III will accompany the president on his visit to Belfast, the BBC has also reported.

Speaking to BBC NI in Washington last month, Mr Kennedy said the president’s visit would help "galvanise momentum" when it comes to attracting new investment.

Joe BidenNorthern IrelandBelfastNI ExecutiveBBCWashington