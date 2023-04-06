US President Joe Biden will have only one official engagement in Northern Ireland, report suggests

With no NI Executive restored in time for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, Mr Biden will not be able to address the Stormont assembly as many had hoped, but he is expected to address business and civil leaders, as well as holding talks with Northern Ireland’s main political parties.

The president’s only official engagement will be the opening of the Ulster University’s new £350m campus in Belfast on April 11, according to a BBC report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Biden is then expected to leave Northern Ireland and travel south to the Republic for the remainder of the day.

President Joe Biden

US special envoy Joe Kennedy III will accompany the president on his visit to Belfast, the BBC has also reported.