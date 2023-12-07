Animal cruelty is a grave issue that demands society's immediate attention, according to the USPCA, as the charity highlighted some distressing cases of neglect involving dogs.

In one instance, a severely neglected dog was found climbing out of a river.

USPCA dog groomers removed all the matted fur from the small dog, which revealed him to be a Yorkie-Shih tzu cross.

The USPCA vet team then carried out a full health check. Despite being underweight and clearly suffering for some time with all the matted fur, the little dog is making a good recovery.

Two weeks previously they dealt with two separate incidents of dogs with badly broken legs, abandoned, frightened and in severe pain.

One of the dogs named Asha underwent lifesaving surgery which resulted in a leg amputation.

In all three cases, members of the public discovered these animals and brought them to the USPCA animal hospital in Newry.

Asha had to undergo lifesaving surgery which resulted in a leg amputation

Nora Smith, CEO of the USPCA, said: “All three of these dogs are lucky to be alive, and we are so grateful to the members of the public who found them and brought them to us for the essential treatment they required.

"Despite their ordeal, we are hopeful that these resilient dogs will be able to overcome their trauma, and eventually find loving homes where they will receive the care and compassion.

Oscar was a severely neglected dog found climbing out of a river

"They are three warriors who deserve to spend the rest of their lives surrounded by love and affection.

“Animal abandonment and cruelty are grave issues that demand our immediate attention as a society.

"It is essential that we come together to raise awareness about the consequences of these terrible acts of abandonment.”

The USPCA urges the community to take action against animal abandonment and cruelty.

Once all the matted fur was removed, Oscar was revealed to be a Yorkie-Shih tzu cross and is making a good recovery

By reporting any suspected cases to your local Council, supporting local animal shelters, and adopting or fostering animals in need, the public can make a real difference in their lives.