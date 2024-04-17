UTV star Pamela Ballantine receiving her MBE at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2024

The popular television presenter, who was recognised in this year’s New Year Honours List, received the honour from Princess Anne, whom she described as “so delightful".

"She was amazing. She had no notes, I just stepped up and she knew about my charitable work, she knew I was a broadcaster. It was so lovely.”

Pamela, who was accompanied to the honours ceremony by her partner, sister and niece, added: “We came over on Tuesday morning and had a lovely day in Windsor. It’s a beautiful place – I’d never been before. I’ve been very privileged, I’ve been at a few events in Buckingham Palace, so whenever I heard it was in Windsor Castle it was lovely to go somewhere different. It’s just an amazing place.

“From the moment you arrive at the gates of the castle, everybody was so charming and delightful and just made the day special for everyone, guests included.”

However, the UTV Life presenter added, she was a little nervous.

"I didn’t think I was nervous, but I was. I didn’t have much breakfast and I couldn’t wait to get a drink,” she told the News Letter.

Pamela, 65, wore a stunning shocking pink outfit and hat, made in Northern Ireland.

“The dress was made by Patricia Grogan who runs The Cut Tailoring in Belfast, and the hat was made by Sandra Byford at Top Hats in Bangor.”

The MBE comes at the end of a challenging few months for the broadcaster who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

“The timings of everything have just been so perfect. I was diagnosed on December 29, 2022. The MBE was announced on December 29, 2023. I had my final treatment this day last week and a week on I’m here in Windsor Castle receiving an MBE.”

And as to where Pamela will keep her MBE, she is still unsure.

“I don’t know, but it will definitely be somewhere safe.”

The Belfast-born presenter is involved in charitable work through several roles. She is on the boards of both the Belfast Activity Centre and Youth Action; is vice chair of multicultural organisation ArtsEkat; is regional chair of Action Medical Research in Northern Ireland; and is a patron of Bowel Cancer UK. The horse lover is also chair of the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders.

And Pamela is not the first member of her family to be recognised in the UK’s honours system. On the mantelpiece of her home in east Belfast, there is a picture of herself aged 18, along with her sister Susan and her late parents Bob and Edna Rolston at Buckingham Palace in 1976. They were there attending a ceremony where her father was made CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to business.