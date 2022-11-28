The immersive digital art experience, brought to life by Exhibition Hub and Fever, invites visitors to take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Vincent van Gogh, one of history's foremost artistic geniuses, bringing an educational experience through murals, monographics and text about the life of Van Gogh and his most famous work. Step into more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings through floor to ceiling large scale digital projections, hands on drawing activities where guest's work become part of the show and a multi-sensory VR experience taking visitors on an unforgettable 10 min journey 'A day in the life of the artist'.