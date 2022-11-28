News you can trust since 1737
A sign for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience: Exhibition offers art lovers immersive experience as the highly acclaimed exhibition arrives in Northern Ireland

Members of the public can now view the internationally acclaimed and award winning 360-degree digital art experience, Van Gogh Immersive Experience at Carlisle Memorial Church, Belfast.

By Michael Cousins
15 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:21pm

The immersive digital art experience, brought to life by Exhibition Hub and Fever, invites visitors to take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Vincent van Gogh, one of history's foremost artistic geniuses, bringing an educational experience through murals, monographics and text about the life of Van Gogh and his most famous work. Step into more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings through floor to ceiling large scale digital projections, hands on drawing activities where guest's work become part of the show and a multi-sensory VR experience taking visitors on an unforgettable 10 min journey 'A day in the life of the artist'.

Evvie Bishop looks at Van Gogh's Bedroom at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast

Evvie Bishop at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast

Evvie Bishop looks at Van Gogh's Bedroom at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast

Carlisle Memorial Church which is hosting the Van Gogh Belfast Exhibit: The Immersive Experience

