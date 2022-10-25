Van Morrison

The Belfast-born musician has revealed the title of his new album ‘Moving On Skiffle’ which will be released on March 10, 2023.

The lead single is entitled ‘Streamline Train’.

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrisonhas made an album inspired by skiffle.

Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood.

Several decades on, Van Morrison now revisits his love of the genre with his new album ‘Moving On Skiffle’, which will be released on 10th March 2023.

He introduces the album by sharing its lead single ‘Streamline Train’.

The 23-track album goes to the heart of the music Van Morrison has inhabited ever since he was six years old, hanging out in the smoky confines of Belfast’s Atlantic Records. It also contains songs that underline, in their messages on the importance of freedom and living on your own terms, his lifetime philosophy.

Van Morrison says, “I was still in school when I performed with a skiffle band – a couple of guitars, washboard, tea-chest bass. I was already familiar with Lead Belly’s recordings so when I heard Lonnie Donegan’s version of ‘Rock Island Line’ I intuitively understood what he was creating, I knew that it was what I wanted to do. It was like an explosion. This record retranslates songs from that era.

Van Morrison launches the album by releasing its lead single ‘Streamline Train’. Written in the 1930s by the Mississippi bluesman Red Nelson, the song was popularised when The Vipers Skiffle Group took it into the UK singles chart in 1957.

This new take gives it a richer and more robust sound, its initial rhythm rollicking like a cross-country train before being illuminated by Van Morrison’s husky, cultured soul. It is further enlivened by gospel-style backing vocals and a rousing Hammond organ solo.

Key contributors on the album include Dave Keary (guitars), Pete Hurley (bass), Colin Griffin (drums) and Sticky Wicket (washboard).

Van Morrison

Current Brit folk favourite Seth Lakeman also contributes fiddle to five songs.

How do I get tickets for the Van Morrison gigs?

Van Morrison also announces details of some special intimate album launch shows at The Stables, Milton Keynes (March 13th, 14th and 15th) and Whitla Hall, Belfast (April 6th and 7th).

Fans who pre-order the album here by 5pm on Monday 31st October will receive access to a ticket pre-sale, which opens at 10am on Tuesday 1st November.

The pre-sale remains live until tickets go on general sale at 10am from Friday 4th November.

‘Moving On Skiffle’ tracklist:

1. Freight Train

2. Careless Love

3. Sail Away Ladies

4. Streamline Train

5. Take This Hammer

6. No Other Baby

7. Gypsy Davy

8. This Loving Light of Mine

9. In The Evening When the Sun Goes Down

10. Yonder Comes A Sucker

11. Travellin’ Blues

12. Gov Don’t Allow

13. Come On In

14. Streamlined Cannonball

15. Greenback Dollar

16. Oh Lonesome Me

17. I Wish Was An Apple On A Tree

18. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

19. I’m Movin’ On

20. Cold Cold Heart

21. Worried Man Blues

22. Cotton Fields

23. Green Rocky Road

Album Launch Live Dates:

The Stables, Milton Keynes

Monday 13th March 2023

Tuesday 14th March 2023

