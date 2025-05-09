VE Day 80: Day of celebration … and solemn remembrance too
Veterans of World War Two told their stories to reporters at services which were held in town across the province.
Meanwhile in London, the King led left a floral tribute at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, while Prince William laid a wreath bearing the message: ‘For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them.’
In Lisburn, DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly told the News Letter: “Many of those [who fought] did not come home, but many did and brought with them the experiences, the horrors that they had seen.
“We remember as well the many thousands of people, tens of thousands of people here that stepped up to keep the home fires burning, or to work in the factories, to contribute to the war effort.
“But it's also about celebration, because of course VE Day 80 years ago was a day of celebration right across the world.”
The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier yesterday condemned the “criminal war” which was started by his country in 1939, adding that “today, 80 years later, our profound thanks still go to the Allied soldiers” who brought it to an end”.
In Carrickfergus, 98-year-old George Horner was treated to a round of applause at a remembrance service, as well as a rendition of ‘For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’.
The Carrick man had landed in Normandy on D-Day, and was outside the German capital Berlin when news filtered out that the conflict was finally over.
Inside today’s edition, Norman Irwin from Coleraine, aged 106, tells of how he came within “less than a millimetre” from being “blown to bits” by German aeroplanes.
He also recalled the original VE Day of 1945 as “an unbelievable night”.
“We had the biggest party you had ever seen,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.