VE Day 80: Day of celebration … and solemn remembrance too

Women enjoy themselves at a tea party in Belfast City Hall, and King Charles III leaves yesterday’s Westminster Abbey service Pics: Liam McBurney and Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Northern Ireland – and the UK at large – has hailed 80 years since the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans of World War Two told their stories to reporters at services which were held in town across the province.

Meanwhile in London, the King led left a floral tribute at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, while Prince William laid a wreath bearing the message: ‘For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lisburn, DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly told the News Letter: “Many of those [who fought] did not come home, but many did and brought with them the experiences, the horrors that they had seen.

King Charles III leaves after attending attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“We remember as well the many thousands of people, tens of thousands of people here that stepped up to keep the home fires burning, or to work in the factories, to contribute to the war effort.

“But it's also about celebration, because of course VE Day 80 years ago was a day of celebration right across the world.”

The German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier yesterday condemned the “criminal war” which was started by his country in 1939, adding that “today, 80 years later, our profound thanks still go to the Allied soldiers” who brought it to an end”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Carrickfergus, 98-year-old George Horner was treated to a round of applause at a remembrance service, as well as a rendition of ‘For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’.

The Carrick man had landed in Normandy on D-Day, and was outside the German capital Berlin when news filtered out that the conflict was finally over.

Inside today’s edition, Norman Irwin from Coleraine, aged 106, tells of how he came within “less than a millimetre” from being “blown to bits” by German aeroplanes.

He also recalled the original VE Day of 1945 as “an unbelievable night”.